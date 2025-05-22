Eight wounded after Ukrainian HIMARS rocket attack on DPR — first responders

DONETSK, May 22. /TASS/. Eight civilians were wounded after the armed forces of Ukraine fired HIMARS rockets at the settlement of Panteleymonovka near the town of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), first responders told TASS.

"Eight civilians were wounded in Panteleymonovka. In the attack, four HIMARS rockets were fired," one source said.

A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that four apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the attack. A Ukrainian drone with the inscription "from GUR" (Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine) was found on the roof of one damaged building.