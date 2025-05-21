Supercam S350 UAV helps Russian troops destroy array of Western-made armament

MINSK, May 21. /TASS/. The Supercam S350 UAV system has enabled Russian troops to uncover and destroy an array of Western-made armament in the special military operation area, spokeswoman of the Unmanned Systems Group of Companies (the drone producer) Yekaterina Zgirovskaya told TASS at the MILEX 2025 international arms show in Belarus.

"The Supercam S350 project develops continuously and gets new capabilities: its characteristics and the tactic of its use are improved. The use of the Supercam S350 UAV system in the special military operation area has helped troops to uncover and destroy such enemy weapons as Bradley and M113 armored vehicles, M119 and M777 towed howitzers, HMMWV (Humvee) armored vehicles, Patriot air defense systems, HIMARS and Vampire multiple rocket launchers, Caesar and Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, PT-91 Twardy tanks, Cobra armored vehicles, Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile systems, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and other hardware," the spokeswoman said.

The Supercam S350 UAV system has enabled Russian troops to destroy enemy ammunition depots, deployment sites, strongholds, command posts, aerial reconnaissance and UAV control posts, she added.

"Such capabilities in current conditions are very much in demand for the defense of the Union State of Belarus and Russia… Our main product - Supercam S350 - is well known in Belarus but now we offer a modernized version of our flagship system. The Supercam S350 is a light-class UAV with secure communications channels, high resistance to electronic warfare systems and a video communication range of over 70 km. The drone has proven its worth in its use in both the civilian sphere and in the special military operation area," she pointed out.

The Unmanned Systems Group of Companies is showing practically the entire range of key products at the MILEX 2025 international armament and military hardware exhibition in Minsk, including the Supercam SX350 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone, the S150 compact UAV and the Supercam X4 rotary-wing drone, and also a multipurpose ground control station, the spokeswoman said.

The MILEX 2025 international armament and military hardware exhibition is running in Minsk on May 21-24.