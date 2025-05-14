Kalashnikov starts mass deliveries of low-noise firing devices for AK-12 to Russian army

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, May 14. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern has begun large-scale deliveries of standard low-noise firing devices for AK-12 assault rifles to the Russian armed forces, according to Sergey Urzhumtsev, the company's chief designer of small arms.

"Until now, the Kalashnikov Concern has not supplied low-noise firing devices (LFDs) for these rifles," Urzhumtsev explained. "Starting this year, we have significantly increased supplies of these devices to the troops."

He emphasized that the new low-noise firing device meets all specifications set by the Defense Ministry.

"The key features include the complete elimination of muzzle flash, even on the first shot, and a reduced noise level. We are thoroughly reviewing all attachments available on the market, but I can confirm that there are no comparable devices currently on the market," Urzhumtsev added.