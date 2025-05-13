Russian troops expand control area in Kharkov Region on 30 km frontline — military expert

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. Russian troops expanded the area under their control in the Kharkov Region on a frontline of over 30 km, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops improved their positions and the tactical situation in areas near the settlements of Topoli, Kamenka, Krasnoye Pervoye, Dvurechnaya, Doroshovka, Kondrashovka and Malaya Shapkovka. Therefore, the Russian Armed Forces have expanded the area under control on a frontline of over 30 km," he said.

Russian troops "are demonstrating positive dynamics in that frontline area," the military expert said.