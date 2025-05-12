As many as 230 air attacks by Ukrainian forces thwarted in a week in DPR

DONETSK, May 12. /TASS/. Electronic warfare systems thwarted 230 air attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces over major cities of the Donetsk People’s Republic in a week, the regional FSB Directorate reported.

"Over the past week, the airspace protection and electronic warfare system "Dome of Donbass" detected and intercepted 230 enemy UAVs over Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka," the directorate reported.

According to the FSB Directorate, the most intensive activity of enemy reconnaissance UAVs over the regional capital was recorded on the eve of the Victory Day celebration.

In addition, three fixed-wing type reconnaissance drones were intercepted in Gorlovka.

"In just one week, the electronic warfare system intercepted 61 enemy drones over Gorlovka," the department added.