Kremlin spokesman confirms Victory Day ceasefire is over

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the ceasefire, declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, is now over.

"Of course, it is [over]. In fact, we saw no real ceasefire on the part of Ukraine. Have you followed the Russian president’s remarks on how many times it was violated by the Ukrainian side?" he said.

"Residents and guests of Moscow witnessed numerous ceasefire violations, drone attacks, airport closures and disruptions of air service. Have you seen it? You did. Therefore, there was no serious ceasefire on the part of Ukraine," Peskov added.