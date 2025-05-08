LUGANSK, May 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are preparing for acts of provocation near the cities of Seversk and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, seeking to discredit the Russian authorities, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The probability of provocations is high in the Donetsk area. According to intelligence sources, Ukrainian intelligence agencies plan to carry out certain activities near Seversk and Chasov Yar in order to discredit Russia’s military and political leadership," he pointed out.

Marochko added that service members from Ukraine’s psychological and information warfare centers were also active in the area.