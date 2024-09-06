US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 14 times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets (two times), a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers (two times) violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 14 times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, six violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past.