Russian helicopter strikes Ukrainian troops in borderline district of Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A Mi-28NM attack helicopter of Russia’s Aerospace Forces has delivered a strike on Ukrainian troops in a borderline area of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The army aviation crew of a Mi-28NM helicopter has delivered a strike with airborne projectiles on Ukrainian troops, armored hardware and military motor vehicles in a borderline district in the Kursk Region," it said in a statement.

The ministry provided footage of the attack.

The military agency added that, having received a confirmation from reconnaissance that all targets have been eliminated, pilots successfully returned to their home base.