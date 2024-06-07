Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists bases in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Homs governorates

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces struck bases of terrorists in Syria’s Homs and Deir ez-Zor governorates, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"During the past day, the Russian aerospace forces destroyed four places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the al-Amur ridge in the Homs governorate and the Al-Bishri ridge in the Deir ez-Zor governorate," he said, adding that reconnaissance operations continue in desert and mountainous areas in the Homs, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor governorates.

According to Popov, three shelling attacks on positions of Syrian government troops by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day.

He also said that during the day seven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria.

Apart from that, in his words, the coalition’s F-15, Rafale, and Typhoon fighter jets, as well as A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, twelve times during the day.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.