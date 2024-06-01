Ukrainian soldier who defected on T-64 tank says he was urged in Poland to spy in Donbass

DONETSK, June 1. /TASS/. Poland’s special services offered Mikhail Likhachev, a former Ukrainian soldier who defected to Russia, to spy in Donbass, the man told TASS.

"I was working at a meat processing plant in Poland, and Ukrainians introduced me to Poles there. Well, those Polish men started to offer me to work [conduct intelligence activities] for their organization, so to speak. They wanted to use me. I refused as I realized that it smells like trouble," the man said.

According to Likhachev, the Polish special services were interested in information from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. They also wanted to know about his birthplace and where his closest relatives actually lived.