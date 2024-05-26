US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace seven times in past day — DM

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace seven times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers, as well as an MQ-9 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, seven times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, three violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Five more refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria

Syria’s authorities and the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria have helped five more refugees leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area, where the humanitarian situation is on the edge of catastrophe, Vadim Kulit, the center’s deputy chief, said on Sunday.

"The situation in the Rukban refugee camp located in the US-occupied al-Tanf area remains unfavorable. Thanks to the efforts Syria’s authorities and the Russian reconciliation center, five refugees (one men, two women and two children) left the camp," he said, adding that the United States demonstrates utter inability to help people leave the refugee camp and return to their homes.