Conflict in Syria

US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace seven times in past day — DM

Three violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace seven times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers, as well as an MQ-9 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, seven times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, three violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Five more refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria

Syria’s authorities and the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria have helped five more refugees leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area, where the humanitarian situation is on the edge of catastrophe, Vadim Kulit, the center’s deputy chief, said on Sunday.

"The situation in the Rukban refugee camp located in the US-occupied al-Tanf area remains unfavorable. Thanks to the efforts Syria’s authorities and the Russian reconciliation center, five refugees (one men, two women and two children) left the camp," he said, adding that the United States demonstrates utter inability to help people leave the refugee camp and return to their homes.

SyriaUnited StatesSyrian conflict
Military operation in Ukraine
Two Olkha projectiles shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
A woman was hurt in the city of Shebekino after Ukraine’s missile attack
Missiles for Strela-10M3 air defense systems prove effective on battlefield — gunmaker
"9M333 surface-to-air missiles have been produced by the Kalashnikov Group since 2020 and have proved to be efficient in the special military operation in accomplishing combat missions," the statement says
NATO won't invite Ukraine to join alliance at Washington summit — diplomat
Earlier, US officials had publicly signaled several times that Kiev would not receive an invitation to join the alliance at the Washington summit
Putin arrives in Tashkent
He will have talks with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Indirect talks on Gaza to be held in Qatar’s capital in coming days — TV channel
According to Ash-Sharq, the talks seeking to put an end to the war in the Gaza Strip are expected to resume next week in Doha
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military train with tanks near Kharkov
Near the settlement of Korotich in the Kharkov Region, Russian troops hit a sports aerodrome that served as a training base for UAV operators, the defense circles said
Europe to change position on Ukraine if Trump wins election — top Hungarian diplomat
According to Peter Szijjarto, "there’s no battlefield solution" to the conflict in Ukraine, because Ukraine will not be able to defeat Russia and Russia "cannot win against the entire West" either
Putin to pay state visit to Uzbekistan
Russian president will hold talks with leader of the country Shavkat Mirziyoyev
More than 128 countries confirm participation in SPIEF 2024 — Roscongress
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8, 2024
Air raid alert issued in four regions across Ukraine
The air raid sirens went off in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions
Ukraine preparing counteroffensive operations in Kharkov area — DPR official
Some units that are being redeployed from the Donetsk area to other sectors along the line of engagement have almost no armored equipment
US hints Ukraine may deliver strikes on Russian soil — envoy
"At the same time, the local authorities admit that they do not intend ‘for now’ to call on the Kiev regime to agree to a peaceful settlemen," Anatoly Antonov said
Biden again makes offensive speech against Putin
American leader called russian president "a brutal tyrant"
Six people killed in Rafah after Israel’s air strike — news agency
Tasnim also reported massive bombing of residential quarters in Beit Lahia located in the north of the Palestinian enclave
Putin signs decree allowing seizure of US assets in Russia
Under the decree, the Russian copyright holder has the right to "apply to the court with a claim to establish the fact of unjustified deprivation of his rights to property due to a decision by a US state or judicial authority and to receive compensation for said damage"
Ukrainian soldier defects to Russia on T-64 tank
In February 2024, Maxim Likhachev was transferred to the 119th territorial defense brigade, and a month later - to the 59th separate mechanized infantry brigade
Lavrov, Iran’s acting Foreign Minister confirm intention to continue strategic partnership
Lavrov offered condolences over the death of the Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister of the Islamic republic Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash
Russian armed forces liberate Arkhangelskoye settlement in DPR — defense ministry
Battlegroup Center units have liberated the settlement as a result of successful combat actions, the report said
Ukraine’s losses near Berestovoye in Kharkov Region exceed 1,500 soldiers - MP
After liberating Berestovoye, units of the Battlegroups North and West surround settlements where "nationalists have strongholds.", lawmaker Viktor Volodatsky said
Clue to question on Ukrainian authorities’ legitimacy to be found in constitution — Putin
"It is necessary to look up what is written in the Ukrainian constitution, which government bodies are eligible to be extended under Ukraine’s constitution without any elections," the Russian leader said
Death toll from Israeli military operation in Gaza exceeds 35,900 — health ministry
According to the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry, 80,420 people had been injured
Seizure of Russian assets to sponsor Kiev exposes Geneva forum’s goal — diplomat
"More countries will now see what it is about," Kirill Logvinov said
No risks for nuke plant forecasted from water discharge at Dnieper HPP
Earlier, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that the Ukrainian side had opened all the spillway gates at the Dnieper HPP
Putin slams EU commissioner’s threatening hints addressed to Georgian PM as 'hogwash'
"There are many commissioners and they are constantly changing and talking nonsense," the Russian president said
Western weapons supplied to Kiev already hit Russian civilian facilities — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister explained that the Western countries "are waging a war against Russia" despite all the statements that they do not encourage or advise the use of weapons supplied to Kiev against Russian territory
Those invited to allegedly peace summit should be aware of Stoltenberg urge — Russian MFA
The diplomat noted the statements made by Stoltenberg "who urged NATO countries to lift restrictions on strikes by the Kiev regime on targets across Russia"
Two Olkha projectiles shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
A woman was hurt in the city of Shebekino after Ukraine’s missile attack
Russian troops employ silhouette-blurring stealth suits in Ukraine operation — designer
The suits are designed to hide troops from enemy thermal imaging systems, the tech firm HiderX specified
Kremlin brands Blinken’s remarks on Raisi’s death as tactless
Dmitry Peskov also described Antony Blinken's words as "a boorish statement toward an entire nation"
Putin to meet with heads of defense enterprises outside Moscow
Among the participants of the meeting are Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov
Slovak PM’s condition improving following assassination attempt — doctors
An armed attack on Robert Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15
Putin’s visit to China made strong impression on British authorities, envoy says
"He is a fan of big rhetoric, harsh remarks, statements, who seeks to attract attention and to win electoral points," Andrey Kelin noted
Putin to discuss procurement of weapons in demand with heads of defense enterprises
The president pointed out that that the government has already been formed
Scholz speaks against letting Ukraine use Western weapons against targets in Russia — DPA
According to Scholz, there are no grounds to change these rules
Iran’s acting foreign minister says first phone conversation held with Lavrov
Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on his page on X social media about conversation
Top Spanish diplomat calls on Israel to implement UN court ruling — TV
According to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, his country’s parliament will pass a resolution recognizing Palestine on May 28
G7 makes progress in talks on use of profits from Russian sovereign assets — statement
The statement said that G7 is making progress in our discussions on 4 potential avenues to bring forward the extraordinary profits stemming from immobilized Russian sovereign assets
Israel’s goal in Rafah is to exterminate Hamas, release hostages — defense minister
He said that the Israeli government must "raise these achievements to a new level in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East."
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian UAV over Belgorod Region
An attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of an airplane-type UAV at about 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 GMT) against facilities on the Russian territory was thwarted
Moscow, Minsk ‘extremely concerned’ about fate of Ukrainian children in Europe — diplomat
Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that “for several months now, the West has been conducting a campaign to bring unfounded accusations against Russia and Belarus for the allegedly forced deportation of children from Ukraine”
Ukrainian drones destroyed in three regions
One Ukrainian drone was downed in the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said
‘Anora’ wins Palme d’Or at 2024 Cannes Film Festival
Russian actor Yury Borisov played one of the parts in the movie
Two killed, ten wounded in shelling of borderline Belgorod Region
Gladkov added that the victims suffered shrapnel wounds and were rushed to medical institutions in Belgorod to receive treatment
Taiwan's new leadership pushing island towards war with China, says Beijing
Wu Qian stressed that the People’s Liberation Army of China "will continue to take necessary countermeasures" in response to supporters of "Taiwan’s independence"
Death toll from shelling attacks on Belgorod Region rises to 4
According to the governor, 12 people, including one child, have been hospitalized as a result of the two shelling attacks
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Ukraine’s General Staff recognizes Russian advance in Pokrovsk area
According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Kupyansk, Kramatorsk and Kharkov directions are currently the most challenging
Russian forces not to let Ukraine hold on to Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov — commander
It is stressed that these are "originally Russian territories and it is unlikely that Ukraine manages to retain them"
West in disarray as Moscow seizes initiative in Ukraine, says Russian intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, after a year and a half of "droning on about Russia’s so-called strategic defeat on the battlefield," Western politicians find themselves in a much different position today
Russian troops blocking Starlink service in Ukraine — NYT
It is reported that Starlink satellite internet service has been critical to the Ukrainian military since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Biden dishonors all Russians by insinuations against Putin — Russian Ambassador
"Such behavior is unacceptable for any responsible politician," Anatoly Antonov said
US turns it ‘upside down’ claiming Russia is not ready for talks — Russian ambassador
In addition, the Russian ambassador emphasized that any Russian-Ukrainian agreements "must take into account the situation ‘on the ground’"
Georgian mercenaries garrisoned in residential sector of Konstantinovka — underground
They make no secret of their presence, a representative of the pro-Russian underground organization Dozor said
Russia now flies direct to 40 countries — ATOR
The most popular international destination is Moscow-Istanbul
Putin, Lukashenko agree on future meetings — ‘Pool of the First’ Telegram channel
Presidents "also agreed on future meetings, interaction overall," the report said
US wants to open second front against Russia in Georgia — expert
Dmitry Suslov emphasized that the US is "frankly making it clear that it is ready to throw Georgia, its sovereignty and its survival into the furnace of this geopolitical struggle against Russia"
Eight missiles fired at Israel from Rafah’s vicinity — IDF
Two people were wounded when they were on their way to a bomb shelter
Scholz refuses to send Tauruses to Ukraine to prevent escalation between Russia, NATO
It is recalled that Germany’s military assistance to Ukraine amounts to 28 billion euro
Russian air defenses down 10 Ukrainian UAVs over Kursk Region, 3 over Oryol Region
Attempts of the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of airplane-type UAVs this night against facilities on the Russian territory were thwarted
Russia to retaliate Romania's decision to declare its diplomat persona non grata — MFA
On Friday, Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism reported the preliminary detention of a Romanian citizen in the country on charges of treason
Anora movie striking a chord, actress says
The comedy-drama won the Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.2 mcm via Sudzha
On Saturday, May 24, the pumping equaled 42.4 million cubic meters
Around 12 children hurt by roof blown from schoolhouse in Krasnodar
Investigators have opened a criminal case
Armenian Premier Pashinyan sets off to flood-stricken country’s north
The Armenian Interior Ministry reported earlier in the day that at least one man died and another person went missing, while buildings and infrastructure were reported to sustain damages amid the flood in Armenia’s northern Lori province, which borders on Georgia
Press review: Bahrain turns to Russia for Gaza settlement and Moscow answers US asset grab
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 24th
China supports peace settlement in Ukraine — embassy
"China is neither the one that created the Ukraine conflict nor a party to it," Liu Pengyu said
Russian forces liberate Berestovoye community in Kharkov region — top brass
Russia’s battlegroup West liberated the settlement of Berestovoye in the Kharkov region as a result of active operations
Top brass proposes specifying state borderline in Russia’s westernmost region
"This will alter the Russian state maritime border due to a change in the territorial sea’s external bounds," it says
Port infrastructure damaged in Kiev-controlled part of Kherson Region
Blasts in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson were reported on Saturday night
Russia’s Strategic Missile Force builds up combat capabilities with new missile systems
Currently, Russia’s Strategic Missile Force is replacing Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile systems with Yars ICBM launchers and placing Avangard hypersonic missile systems on combat duty in its Yasny missile formation
Zelensky’s legitimacy, nuke drills: what Putin told reporters in Minsk
Moscow and Minsk have "no unresolved issues", in particular in the energy sector, the Russian leader noted
Two Ukrainian drones shot down over Bryansk Region — governor
Unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed
At least one dead and infrastructure crippled amid flood in Armenia’s north — ministry
According to the statement, about 50-meter stretch of the Vanadzor-Alaverdi (M-6) highway was destroyed, a number of houses and household buildings were flooded and the search is underway for an elderly man who fell into the river
Hungary rethinking role in NATO, PM says
Viktor Orban underlined that Budapest had no plans to participate in NATO’s actions that could drag member states into the conflict in Ukraine and lead to a direct confrontation with Russia
Russia-Japanese cooperation agreement on elimination of Russia nuke arms terminated
The agreement is geared to help Russia safely eliminate its nuclear stockpiles that are to be reduced under bilateral or multilateral agreements, as well as its unilateral decisions
Opposition proposes Archbishop Galstanyan as candidate for Armenia’s PM
Bagrat Galstanyan should be a candidate for prime minister, Gurgen Malikyan, a movement leader, said
Carrier rocket for Progress MS-27 spaceship assembled — Roscosmos
According to Roscosmos, the carrier vehicle is scheduled to be launched from the Baikonur spaceport
Russia hammers Ukrainian military sites with 49 strikes over week — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 920 troops in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the week, the ministry reported
Armenian opposition leader Galstanyan says plans to meet with PM Pashinyan
He called on his supporters to begin peaceful actions of disobedience starting tomorrow if Pashinyan refuses to step down
Chinese army releases 3D simulation of missile strike on Taiwan
The footage ended with missiles hitting targets in Taiwan's administrative center, Taipei, and two other cities, Kaohsiung and Hualien
International contingent deployment in Haiti postponed for three weeks
It was caused by the delay in deliveries of special vehicles fitted with armament, radio sets and other communication facilities, the HaitiLibre web portal reported
Some US intelligence community members blame US for Ukraine conflict — US journalist
The US investigative journalist also pointed to "the haphazard state of the Biden administration’s foreign policy"
Ukraine ‘peace summit’ nothing more than profanation, says Russian ambassador to US
"Moreover, the Swiss gathering does not have the right to confirm Zelensky’s legitimacy. It simply doesn’t have the authority," Anatoly Antonov is convinced
Russian court seizes Deutsche Bank’s assets under RusChemAlliance’s claims
According to the files of arbitration cases, the court has partially upheld RusChemAlliance’s claim for interim measures against Deutsche Bank
NATO chief supports Ukraine’s use of Western weapons to attack Russia
"We don’t have any intention to send NATO ground troops into Ukraine," noted Jens Stoltenberg
Massive baby-trafficking scheme catering to foreigners uncovered in Ukraine
According to the investigation, the criminal group consisted of 12 people
Italian PM says NATO chief should be more cautious
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Jens Stoltenberg to be more cautious following his statements that Ukraine should be allowed to use western weapons against military facilities in Russia
Iran’s acting foreign minister calls multilateralism Tehran’s, Moscow’s choice
He noted during the conversation that the cooperation between Tehran and Moscow is "developing at the bilateral, regional and international levels
Israel’s actions in Gaza contradict international law — German Vice-Chancellor
"Israel breaks borders," Robert Habeck said
Ukraine’s Zelensky lost legitimacy; previous deals with him null and void — top lawmaker
By canceling the presidential election, Zelensky usurped the power, Volodin stated on his Telegram account
Diplomat points to illegitimate sanctions commenting on denunciation of treaty with Norway
Norwegian authorities forget that they have imposed unilateral economic sanctions that violation international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russia to answer with mirror measures if its assets in West illegally used — minister
Property of other countries, including central banks' gold and foreign currency reserves, are a taboo not covered by any sanctions at all, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said
G7 making progress in discussion of using income from frozen Russian assets — Reuters
The statement will not undergo significant changes before a final version to be released following the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in the northern Italian town of Stresa, Reuters said
Air defenses down 15 Vampire missiles over Belgorod Region — Russian Defense Ministry
The Defense Ministry said that this happened at about 7:00 p.m. Moscow time
Captured THeMIS robot may help Russian Armed Forces penetrate Ukrainian positions
Federico Borsari noted that in the event that there was encrypted data or stored information found in the vehicle's systems, this could pose an immediate threat to the Ukrainian operators by potentially revealing their location
Israeli troops storming Jenin city — TV
About thirty combat vehicles are taking part in the assault, Al Jazeera reported
‘Peace summit’ on Ukraine is ‘usual humbug’, says Russian diplomat
Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the other day that a halt in arms supplies to the Kiev regime would put an end to the bloodshed in a couple of weeks, Maria Zakharova reminded
Ukraine discharging water from Dnieper HPP — Kherson Region governor
Yevgeny Kuzmin, a member of the Kherson Region legislature, made a post on his Telegram channel calling on people living near the river to be vigilant
Roland Garros to kick off in France on Sunday
Twenty-one Russian athletes will participate in singles
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Russia to answer with mirror measures if its assets in West illegally used — minister
"The ideology has changed by now as no fundamentals, no legal foundations are effective for Western countries," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said
