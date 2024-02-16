US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace three times in past day

MOSCOW, February 16 /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area three times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers and an MQ-9 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, three times during the day."

He also said that during the day, eight shelling attacks on positions of government forces were reported in the Idlid de-escalation zone from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Turkestan Islamic Party terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia). Apart from that, in his words, one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result in sniper fire near the settlements of Ikko in the Latakia governorate.