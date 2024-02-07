Academy BAS trains 400 drone operators for Ukraine operation

RIYADH, February 7. /TASS/. The Academy BAS Company has trained 400 drone operators for the special military operation in Ukraine, company representative told TASS at the World Defense Show 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

"We are training specialists for the Defense Ministry and provide our drones to the military. So far, we have trained 400 people for the special military operation. We train a full team adapted for reconnaissance or strike missions. There are groups specializing in FPV drones. They get an automobile adapted for the use of drones," he said.

The operators are trained to adjust artillery fire, bomb the enemy, and support assault groups. Night training is also held.

The training course takes a month. "The customer demands to train operators in a brief time. Therefore, the training course is very intensive. Classes are held without days-off from 8 to 20 hours," the representative said.