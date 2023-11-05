Russian aerospace forces hit terrorists’ drone depot in Syria’s Idlib governorate

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian aerospace forces have hit a militants’ depot holding drones in the Syria’s Idlib governorate, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Russian aerospace forces delivered an airstrike on a depot with unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlement of Chiflik-Shogur in the Idlib governorate. The depot belonged to militants who were responsible for shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops," he said.

He also said that the Russian reconciliation center conducted one humanitarian operation and delivered 6.1 tons of food to the settlement of Jebla in the Latakia governorate.

Apart from that, according to Kulit, the US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area ten times during the past day.

"A pair of F-15, three pairs of F-16 fighter jets, as well as two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, ten times during the day," he said. "The coalition continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace.".