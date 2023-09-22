Putin discusses ties with Russia’s neighboring partner countries with Security Council

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council discussed relations with Russia’s nearest neighboring partner countries and security issues in the region at a briefing session.

"Let’s talk today about the situation related to fostering ties with our closest neighbors and partners. The volume of work for us is substantial here, there are a lot of components: the economy, the issues of humanitarian cooperation and security in the region," the Russian leader said, opening the meeting.

"Let’s begin with the security issues," Putin added, giving the floor to Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin and Special Presidential Envoy for Environment Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.