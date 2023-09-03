Syrian government forces repel militants’ attack in Aleppo governorate

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Syrian government troops repelled an attack by militants in the Aleppo governorate, retaining their positions and sustaining no losses, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Militants from illegal armed groups attempted an attack on the positions of Syrian government forces near Urum al-Sugra in the Aleppo governorate. The attack was repelled, the positions were retained. Government troops sustained no losses," he said,

He also said that the Russian reconciliation center continues to monitor the ceasefire. According to Kulit, during the day, two shelling attacks on the position of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra and Turkestan Islamic Party terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: one in the Aleppo governorate, and one in the Idlib governorate.