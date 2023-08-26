Russian air defenses intercept 12 HIMARS rockets, down 37 drones in past day

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted 12 HIMARS rockets and downed 37 drones in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.
"Air defenses intercepted 12 HIMARS rockets and downed 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Olshana in the Kharkov Region, Volcheyarovka, Privolye and Zhitlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vasilyevka, Kirillovka and Yakovlevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as near Ilchenkovo and Tarasovka in the Zaporozhye Region," he specified.