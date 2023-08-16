Combat operations of Russian EW equipment boosts export demand — arms export agency

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16./TASS/. Russian electronic warfare (EW) aids demonstrated excellent performance during the special military operation in Ukraine, prompting higher demand for their supplies to international partners, CEO of the Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev told TASS at the Army-2023 Forum.

"Russian EW systems demonstrated their excellent performance during the special military operation," Mikheev said. "Our foreign partners also see their operation, which causes higher demand for supplies and for interaction with Rosoboronexport within the framework of technology cooperation," the chief executive noted.

The RB-504P-E boasts the real experience in suppressing drones, the CEO said. The Pole-21E system and the R-330Zh automatic jamming system for satellite communication and satellite radio navigation system subscribers had the high grade in the segment of electronic warfare against precision munitions, Mikheev added.

