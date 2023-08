MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian forces have improved the situation on the front line in the Kharkov Region during the offensive, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In addition, during the offensive operations on the wide front, [Russian] assault detachments have improved the situation along the front line in the areas of Olshana and Pershotravnevoye settlements in the Kharkov Region," he said.