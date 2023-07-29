Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, reconnaissance teams promptly detected the movement of assault units from Ukraine’s 42nd and 43rd Mechanized Brigades, making it possible to hit them with five weapons and repel two enemy attacks near the Raigorodka settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Serebryanky forestry. In addition, enemy troops and equipment were hit near Novoyegorovka, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he pointed out.

According to Konashenkov, the enemy lost up to 170 troops, two motor vehicles, an Akatsiya artillery system and a D-20 howitzer.