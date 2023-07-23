Situation in Kremennaya stabilizes, people returning to their homes – Russian officer

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The situation in the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has stabilized and people are returning to their homes, Andrey Mordvichev, commander of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, said on Sunday.

"Now, we are in Kremennaya. The situation was horrible here in November and December: never-stopping shelling attacks, damage, civilians suffering from Ukrainian attacks. Now, the situation has stabilized. People begin to return," he said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel.

According to the officer, the combat engagement line is now running along the western bank of the Seversky Donets River off the city. "Fierce fighting has been going on since last November. The enemy focused serious forces here seeking to break through toward Kremennaya. The Kremennaya-Svatovo section is a strategic direction, which ensures logistics for out troops along the frontline from the north to the west. Zelensky promised his sponsors that he would take Svatovo and Kremennaya back in December. He failed," Mordvichev stressed, adding that Kiev deployed its best forces at this section but sustained big losses. "We have stabilized the frontline. The enemy has opted to drop efforts in this area," he said.