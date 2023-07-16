Another drone suppressed by electronic warfare in Sevastopol - governor

SEVASTOPOL, July 16./TASS/. Another UAV has been suppressed by electronic warfare in Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev has said.

"Just 15 minutes ago, one more drone was disabled by electronic warfare over the sea on the outer roadstead. Our fleet continues to destroy it on the water surface," he wrote.

"All operational services are on standby. Trust only official information," the governor blogged.

Earlier, he reported that "air defenses, Navy and electronic warfare units repelled an enemy drone attack on Sevastopol over the sea near Cape Khersones, Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava." "One UAV was shot down and five were suppressed over the sea. Also, two water surface drones were destroyed outside the port," he said. A while later, he reported about a ninth downed drone.