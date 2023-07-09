US-led coalition drones reportedly violate flight safety rules in Syria 12 times

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The US-led international coalition’s drones were seen flying over Syria 12 times during the past day in violation of flight safety rules, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"During the day, twelve violations by unmanned aerial vehicles of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition were reported, including eight over an area that was closed for flights due to the joint Russian-Syrian drills in northern Syria," he said.

According to Gurinov, violations continue in other Syrian regions. Thus, in his words, two pairs of the coalition’s F-16 fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace four time in the al-Tanf area.

In all, as many as 1,602 violations of Syria’s airspace by the coalition’s aircraft were reported in al-Tanf in the first six months of 2023, he added.