Foreign customers interested in Russian TV7-117 engine — general designer

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Foreign customers are interested in using Russian aircraft engine TV7-117 on their planes and helicopters, negotiations are in progress, chief designer of UEC-Klimov, an affiliate of the United Engine Corporation (UEC), Vsevolod Eliseev told TASS in an interview.

"We are discussing the use of this power plant on their planes and helicopters with potential customers. Negotiations have resumed after the COVID-19," Eliseev said.

He added that UEC-Klimov plans to produce more than a hundred TV7-117 series engines for fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft by 2030.

"In subsequent years, an average of 50 engine kits are planned to be delivered by 2026-2027. Accordingly, more than a hundred engines by 2030," Eliseev said.

In addition to engines to be mounted directly on airplanes and helicopters, it is planned to produce power units for the pool of replacement engines and the repair fund, he added.