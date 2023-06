MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have hit the command posts of Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Slavyansk in the Donetsk People's Republic and the city of Sumy, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Sunday.

