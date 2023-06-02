Russian forces destroy Ukrainian howitzer, mortar team in Kherson area

GENICHESK, June 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian motorized artillery system and a mortar team in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said on Friday.

"At night, artillery fire in the area of the settlement of Belozyorka destroyed a 2S3 Akatsiya motorized artillery system with its five-member crew and ammunition," the spokesman said.

In addition, artillery fire near the settlement of Yantarnoye destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its crew, killing three and wounding four Ukrainian soldiers, he said.

Overnight to June 1, mobile anti-drone teams from Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup shot down two Ukrainian Leleka-100 and Furia reconnaissance drones from large-caliber machine-guns in the area of the settlement of Chervonoye Podolye, the spokesman said.