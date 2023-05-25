Russia, Belarus strengthen common defense space — Shoigu

MINSK, May 25. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are engaged in strengthening a common defense space in the new military and political realities, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Thursday.

"In light of the military and political situation, together with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, we are working on tasks to strengthen the common defense space. We are focused on training troops and increasing their combat capabilities," Shoigu said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin in Minsk.

The militaries of the two countries conduct combat coordination of military units that are part of the regional grouping of troops.

"Russian aircraft and air defense systems are on combat duty in Belarus as part of the unified regional air defense system," Shoigu said. "Close interaction in the military-technical sphere and cooperation of military-industrial complexes have been established."