Patriot air defense system still operable after Russian strike, US claims

NEW YORK, May 17. /TASS/. The US-made Patriot missile air defense system, shipped to Ukraine, can still be used after the Russian strike, CNN claimed Wednesday, citing sources in the US Administration.

According to the report, the systems is still in operational condition, and its radar was not damaged. CNN claims that there is currently no information as to which exact element of the system was damaged. According to the report, US officials believe that the system will not require transportation to the US for repairs.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces hit a Patriot missile air defense system with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile in Kiev. Meanwhile, CNN claimed that the complex was merely damaged, not destroyed.

Overall, Ukrainian forces currently have two Patriot systems, one handed over by the US, another jointly handed over by Germany and the Netherlands. It is unclear which system was hit by the Russian strike. One Patriot system costs about $1 billion; one Patriot missile costs about $3-4 million.