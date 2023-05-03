Russian forces destroy Ukrainian howitzer, mortar in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 3. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian howitzer and a mortar in the Kherson area over the past day, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"At night, artillery fire near the settlement of Ivanovka destroyed a 120mm mortar team and associated ammunition. Yesterday, artillery fire near the settlement of Antonovka destroyed a 152mm 2S3 Akatsiya howitzer," the spokesman said.

The artillery strikes killed ten Ukrainian soldiers and wounded another two, the spokesman said.