Over 480 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries wiped out in Donetsk area — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s total losses in the Donetsk area reached over 480 troops and mercenaries, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In total, over the past day in this direction [Donetsk - TASS] more than 480 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries were eliminated as well as 12 armored combat vehicles, 30 cars, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," Konashenkov said.

An artillery ammunition depot of the 54th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed near Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, he added.

Russian assault teams take up another four quarters in Artyomovsk

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams continued forcing out the enemy in the western part of the city of Artyomovsk and liberated four quarters," the general reported.

The units of airborne forces during the battles for the city paralyze the enemy in the northern and southern outskirts of Artyomovsk, he pointed out.

Russian aviation, missile forces and artillery from the southern battlegroup struck Ukrainian army’s units in the areas of the settlements of Bogdanovka and Artyomovskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman noted.

Up to 200 tons of Ukrainian ammunition supplies destroyed by attack on train in Kramatorsk

"Moreover, as a result of an attack on a train at the railway station near the settlement of Kramatorsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic up to 200 tons of Ukrainian ammunition supplies were eliminated," he said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian command post in Lugansk People’s Republic

"In the area of the Belogorovka settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic a command post of the 81st air mobile brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was struck. Near the settlement of Svessa in the Sumy region the armaments and military equipment repair base of the 117th territorial defense brigade was struck," Konashenkov said.

According to him, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile forces and the artillery of Russian groups of forces over the past day knocked out 82 Ukrainian artillery units at fire positions, manpower and equipment in 115 areas.

Over 200 troops eliminated in attack on Ukraine’s 24th brigade, special operation forces

"A missile blow on temporary deployment positions of the 24th mechanized brigade and a team of special operations forces of the Ukrainian army in the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic destroyed over 200 Ukrainian troops, with another 280 evacuated with wounds of varying severity," the spokesman told a briefing.

Up to 85 Ukrainian troops eliminated in Kupyansk area

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Kislovka, Kamenka, Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Over the past day the enemy’s losses in this area totaled up to 85 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, as well as three motor vehicles," Konashenkov noted.

Russian forces destroy up to 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical aircraft and artillery from the battlegroup Center struck the Ukrainian army’s units in areas near the settlements of Makeyevka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as the Serebryansk forestry, the general reported.

"The enemy lost up to 65 Ukrainian troops, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, as well as two D-20 and D-30 howitzers in 24 hours," he specified.

Russian forces eliminate over 30 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

"The enemy’s losses in these directions totaled over 30 Ukrainian troops, an armored combat vehicle, two cars as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," the spokesman noted.

In addition, in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas the battlegroup East destroyed the enemy’s units in the settlements of Ugledar and Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic by air strikes and artillery fire.

Up to ten Ukrainian troops, US-made radar locator desroyed in Kherson area

"In the Kherson direction, over 10 Ukrainian personnel, one motor vehicle and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," Konashenkov said.

Moreover, a US-made counter-battery radar locator AN/TPQ-36 was eliminated in the area of the settlement of Ponyatovka in the Kherson area, he added.

Russian air defenses intercept seven HIMARS, Uragan rockets

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted seven rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, they destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas near the settlements of Novenkoye in the Sumy region, Trudovoye, Chistopolye in the Zaporozhye region as well as Kirillovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 413 Ukrainian warplanes, 230 helicopters, 3,905 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8,920 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,095 multiple rocket launchers, 4,695 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,882 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov concluded.