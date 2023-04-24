Ukraine’s losses in special operation zone surpass 4,000 in one week — LPR officer

LUGANSK, April 24. /TASS/. Irretrievable losses by Ukraine’s armed forces in the zone of Russia’s special military operation have surpassed 4,000 over the past week, but the Kiev regime officially recognized only 10% of this figure, LPR People's Militia retired Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"Over the past week, the irretrievable losses of Ukrainian militants along the entire line of combat engagement have amounted to over 4,000 people, with only 10% of them being officially recognized while the rest are listed as missing in action," he said, citing Russian intelligence.

The military expert noted that the relatives of killed Ukrainian servicemen in order to receive objective information about them have to turn to ombudsmen from the LPR and DPR despite the threat of penal sanctions.