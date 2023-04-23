Russian forces neutralize four Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Kupyansk area and neutralized four enemy subversive groups over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck enemy units. The activity of four Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated "up to 95 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle and three pickup motor vehicles," Konashenkov reported.