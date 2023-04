MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops lost up to 40 servicemen and three vehicles in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Colonel-General Igor Konashenkov, said on Saturday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the Battlegroup West struck Ukrainian army units," he said. Roughly 40 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles were wiped out, he added.