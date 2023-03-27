One ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh in past 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. One ceasefire violation was recorded in the Martakert District of Nagorno-Karabakh in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday in an information bulletin on the activities of Russian peacekeepers in the conflict zone.

"One ceasefire violation was recorded in the Martakert District. There were no casualties. Russian peacekeeping troops are looking into the incident," the bulletin reads.

The Defense Ministry also said that patrols had been conducted along three routes in the Martuni and Martakert districts and along the Lachin Corridor.

"In order to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent potential incidents, continuous interaction is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia," the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized.