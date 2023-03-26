Russian air defenses down 14 UAVs, intercepd seven HIMARS rockets in past day - top brass

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted seven rockets fired from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and shot down 14 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman, told reporters on Sunday.

"Air defense facilities intercepted seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system. In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed during the pasts day in the settlements of Varvarovka, Pshenichnoye and Krasnorechenskoye of the Lugansk People's Republic, Kirillovka, Volnovakha and Yasinovataya of the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as Tokmak and Balochki of the Zaporozhye Region," he said.