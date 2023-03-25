Azerbaijani forces violate contact line in Shusha area – Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces have crossed the line of contact in the Shusha area and started engineering work at the post in the breach of the November 2020 agreements; Russian peacekeepers are taking steps to prevent the escalation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On March 25, 2023, in violation of paragraph 1 of the statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation of November 9, 2020, a unit of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces crossed the line of contact in the Shusha area, seized the height of 2,054.0 (2.9 km northeast of Mount Sarybaba) and commenced engineering equipment of the post," the ministry said.

The defense ministry added that Russian peacekeepers were taking measures to prevent an escalation and to avert any mutual provocations by the conflicting sides.