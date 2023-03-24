Russian army destroys hangar with Ukrainian drones in Odessa Region — defense ministry

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a hangar with Ukrainian army drones in the Odessa Region, official spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Friday.

"A hangar with unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army was destroyed near Sukhoi Liman settlement of the Odessa Region," the spokesman said.

The Russian aviation, rocket troops and artillery hit 87 artillery units of the Ukrainian army at firing positions, manpower and materiel in 109 areas, Konashenkov added.