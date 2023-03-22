Eastern Military Region receives 400 upgraded pieces of equipment 2022 — Shoigu

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Eastern Military Region in 2022 received about 400 pieces of modern and upgraded military equipment, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting on Wednesday.

"The combat capabilities of the Eastern Military Region have increased significantly. Last year, it received about 400 pieces of modern and upgraded equipment, including a nuclear submarine, Sukhoi-57 planes, Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile systems and the Bal coastal missile system," Shoigu said.

Shoigu added that in order to create a continuous zone of control of the surface situation along the Kuril Islands a battalion of the Bastion coastal missile system was commissioned in December 2022.

Shoigu said the region’s units continued to be replenished with career officers.

"Last year, more than two and a half thousand officers were appointed to command posts," Shoigu concluded.