Russia’s defense chief reveals number of people to take part in Moscow Victory Day parade

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. This year's Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square will feature over 10,000 people and 125 units of weaponry, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced on Wednesday.

Commenting on arrangements for the Victory Day parade in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in WWII at the ministry’s board meeting, Shoigu said, "More than 10,000 people as well as 125 units of weaponry and weapons systems will take part."

According to the defense chief, military parades will be held in 28 Russian cities this year. These will involve more than 55,000 people and some 1,200 units of weaponry and weapons systems.

"Our people remember well the lessons of the past and they know that only by rallying together is it possible to vanquish the enemy and protect their homes, their children and their country," Shoigu emphasized.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing a revival of the pernicious ideology of Nazism as well as attempts to rewrite history and exonerate criminals whose hands are red with the blood of civilians," the Russian defense minister lamented.