American biolabs intended for military purposes among other things — senator

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Russian parliamentary commission probing into the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine has established that the American biological programs are intended for military purposes, among other things, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker and co-chair of the commission Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account all the circumstances established during the parliamentary investigation, we can draw an unambiguous conclusion that the United States’ biological programs have an obvious dual purpose and are intended, among other things, for military purposes," the senator said during a final commission meeting.

Kosachev stressed that the parliamentary investigation, under the law, was not a substitute for inquiry, preliminary investigation and trial. According to him, the purpose of the investigation was not to establish the guilt of specific individuals in the corresponding crimes; this is the prerogative of the investigative and judicial bodies. At the same time, the senator pointed out that the information established by the commission has been brought to the attention of the relevant investigative bodies "to take measures of procedural reaction."