North Korea launches cruise missile towards Sea of Japan — South Korean newspaper

TASS, March 22. North Korea has launched a cruise missile towards the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported.

According to its military sources, the launch was carried out from the port city of Hamhung in the South Hamgyong Province. They said that the missile had a range of 2,000 kilometers.

The source has confirmed that "an unknown cruise missile was launched from the Hamhung region towards the Sea of Japan."

The exact class of the missile has not yet been determined. It is believed to be a long-range KH-27 missile. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff are conducting a detailed analysis of the missile's characteristics.

North Korea's most recent test was on March 19. North Korea then launched a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on the day of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's departure for a summit in Japan.