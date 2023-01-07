Russian forces foil attack by two Ukrainian assault teams on Krasny Liman front

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces have thwarted an attack of two Ukrainian assault teams on the Krasny Liman front, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday.

"On the Krasny Liman front in the vicinity of the Serebryanskoye forestry, an attack by two assault teams of the 80th and 95th air assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces was deflected. The total losses of these enemy units amounted to over 30 servicemen, two D-20 howitzers, an armored combat vehicle and a pickup truck," he said at a briefing on the progress of the special military operation.