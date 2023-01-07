Russia says its air defenses shot down 4 Ukrainian drones, 5 Uragan and HIMARS rockets

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov on Saturday said Russian air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones, five Uragan and HIMARS rockets and one antiradiation rocket HARM over the past day.

"Air defense means shot down four Ukrainian drones in the areas of the settlements of Ilchenkovo of the Zaporozhye Region and Genichesk of the Kherson Region over the past day. In addition, five rockets of the Uragan and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and one US-made antiradiation rocket HARM have been intercepted in the areas of the settlements of Makeyevka and Guselskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ocherevatoye in the Zaporozhye Region," he said at a news conference dedicated to the special military operation.