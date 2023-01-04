Russia releases around 200 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in December

GROZNY, January 4. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov said that around 200 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity in December 2022.

"With the active assistance of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, who oversees the work of the deputies in this direction, in December last year we managed to release about 200 Russian servicemen," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Kadyrov, the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov provided each of them with clothes, food, and everything necessary.

The last prisoner swap took place on December 31, 2022. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported at the time, as a result of the negotiation process, 82 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime.