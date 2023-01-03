Russian army destroys 355 Ukrainian planes during military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine the Russian forces have destroyed 355 planes and 199 helicopters, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing on Monday.

"Since the start of the special military operation a total of 355 planes, 199 helicopters, 2,794 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,366 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 957 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,763 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 7,876 special military vehicles have been destroyed," Konashenkov said.