Russian troops eliminate 50 Ukrainian soldiers in Kupyansk direction — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian armed forces eliminated more than 50 soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov announced on Saturday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, artillery fire and army aviation strikes defeated three company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Timkovka, Kislovka and Novoselovskoye in the Kharkov region. More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks were eliminated," Konashenkov said.