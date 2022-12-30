Russian Defense Ministry puts 16 innovative defense technologies into practice – official

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate for Innovative Development has found practical use for 16 innovative technologies, embodied, among other things, in strike and surveillance drones and advanced deployable hydroacoustic stations, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army Gen. Pavel Popov said.

"In order to boost fighting capabilities of troops, 16 innovative technologies have been put into practice in the weapons inventory of the [Russian] Armed Forces, including eight strike and surveillance drones and an advanced deployable hydroacoustic station," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The hydroacoustic station is used for monitoring waters adjacent to home bases of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea fleet, the deputy minister added.