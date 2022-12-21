Navy to get more nuclear submarines in 2023 — commander

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will get strategic and multipurpose submarines, ocean-going ships and support ships next year, Navy commander Nikolay Yevmenov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The goals set for 2023 are likewise extensive and multipronged. Next year the Navy will get more strategic and multipurpose submarines, ocean-going ships and support ships," he said.

According to the commander, the Navy accomplished all its missions in 2022. All credit for that goes first of all to the personnel, although the equipment also delivered as it should, Yevmenov said. "The personnel showed high professionalism, courage this year, especially when completing the missions of the special military operation," the commander said.