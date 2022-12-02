Russian air defenses intercept 13 rockets in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 13 Uragan and Olkha rockets in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Thirteen rockets of Uragan and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted over the communities of Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novoandreyevka and Yegorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems also shot down seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Svatovo, Krasnorechenskoye, Chervonopopovka, Golikovo and Storozhevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Yegorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general specified.

Russian forces thwarted attempts by two Ukrainian company tactical groups to attack in the Kupyansk area, eliminating over 50 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, army aviation strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fire thwarted an attempt by two company tactical groups of the Ukrainian army to attack from the area of the settlement of Kotlyarovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated enemy manpower and military equipment during the battle, the general said.

"In the past 24 hours, over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles and two Kozak armored vehicles were destroyed," Konashenkov reported.

Russian troops pushed back Ukrainian army units advancing for an attack in the Lugansk People’s Republic in the Krasny Liman area and inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower in the past day, he said.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, army aviation strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on three enemy company tactical groups advancing for an attack towards the settlement of Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. As a result of damage inflicted by firepower, Ukrainian army units were scattered and pushed back to initial positions," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy lost over 100 troops killed and wounded, two tanks, two combat armored vehicles and two pickup trucks in that area. Eleven Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, the general specified.

Russian forces liberated the settlement of Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of offensive operations, eliminating over 60 Ukrainian troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the settlement of Kurdyumovka was fully liberated from Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of successful offensive operations by Russian troops," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated enemy manpower and military equipment during the battle, the general said.

"Over 60 Ukrainian troops, three tanks and six combat armored vehicles were destroyed," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces thwarted Ukrainian army attacks in the southern Donetsk area, eliminating about 50 enemy troops in the past day, he said.

"In the southern Donetsk direction, an enemy company made unsuccessful attempts to counter-attack from the area of the settlement of Ugledar towards the community of Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

As a result of the battles, Russian forces destroyed as many as 50 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armored personnel carriers and two pickup trucks, the general specified.

Russian combat aircraft, missile and artillery troops hit a temporary deployment site of foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery wiped out seven enemy command posts in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka and Kruglyakovka in the Kharkov Region, Dibrova, Vodyanoye, Prechistovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

"In addition, they destroyed 78 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army in 184 areas, and also a temporary deployment site of foreign mercenaries in the community of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the general said.

Russian fighter jets shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft shot down a MiG-29 plane of the Ukrainian Air Force in the area of the settlement of Ukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces obliterated three Ukrainian missile/artillery armament and ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye Region in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Zagornoye, Dimitrovo and Volchanskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, three missile/artillery armament and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed two firing positions of Ukrainian Grad multiple launch rocket systems in the Kharkov Region in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In counter-battery warfare, a strike was delivered against the amassment area of the Ukrainian army’s 40th artillery brigade units near the community of Liptsy, and also two firing positions of Ukrainian Grad multiple launch rocket systems were incapacitated in the areas of the settlements of Zhovtnevoye and Mikhailovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian troops have destroyed over 500 Ukrainian military aircraft and helicopters since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 336 aircraft, 177 helicopters, 2,599 unmanned aerial vehicles, 391 surface-to-air missile systems, 6,953 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 908 multiple rocket launchers, 3,648 field artillery guns and mortars, and also 7,437 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.